Calls to save ‘vital’ Post Offices

There are calls to save two Post Offices in Peterborough which are threatened with closure.

Both branches are in the Ortons, with the Orton Malbourne branch at Herlington set to close in July and the branch in the Orton Centre in Orton Goldhay set to shut for the final time in January 2019.

Ortons Parish Councillor Julie Howell has now called for the branches to be saved as residents rely on their services.

She said: “For many, their local Post Office provides access to vital services, from paying bills to withdrawing money.

“Some people are not part of the digital revolution and rely on the human interaction that Post Office staff provide to manage their financial transactions with confidence.

“Increasingly, people in Orton run their own small businesses from home, selling goods to customers over the internet.

“They rely on a local, accessible Post Office as without one they cannot easily send their goods out to their customers.

“There are Post Offices at Alwalton and in Orton Longueville but neither of these is particularly accessible to people living in Goldhay who don’t have easy access to transport.

“The Post Office cannot simply withdraw what is an essential service, a lifeline, to many people in a community and it is very understandable that so many local people feel aggrieved at this news.”

A Post Office spokesperson said they were trying to save the services. They said: “We understand that the shops from which the Orton Malborne and Orton Centre Post Office services operate are due to close in the next 12 months. This will also result in the closure of the Post Office services. We are currently working hard to try to find a solution to avoid any break in service for customers.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services and we are committed to maintaining Post Offices in these areas.

“These vacancies are currently being advertised on our website https://runapostoffice.co.uk/, and we would encourage anyone interested in running Post Offices services to register their interest with us via the website.”