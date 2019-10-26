Calls for action at Peterborough accident blackspot ‘before someone is killed’

A resident has called for action to be taken at an accident blackspot before someone is killed - after a car crashed through a garden wall .

The driver of the Mercedes CLA lost control at the junction of Wellington Street and Star Road in Peterborough at about 5.55am on Friday.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Michael Sulch

The car crashed through a brick wall, demolishing the structure.

The driver then fled the scene, leaving the engine running.

Michael Sulch, who lives on Wellington Street, said action needed to be taken to stop any future accidents, after a string of incidents this year.

Mr Sulch said: “I was just getting up when I heard a loud bang. The road was quiet at that point, and there was no reason why he would have lost control.

The car is recovered

“I saw a man walking away from the crash - he didn’t appear to be seriously hurt. He didn’t spend long there though.

“There have been about six incidents here this year. There was someone who was knocked off their bike, a two car crash, and other incidents. A couple of Christmases ago, someone else went through this wall as well.

“We regularly see people speeding, well in excess of 40mph down here.

“Someone is going to be seriously hurt or killed here soon.

“I am surprised nothing has been done here already. There is not even a camera.

“I think it will take someone getting killed before anything is done.

“There maybe needs to be one or two speed bumps, but the least it needs is a camera.”

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, who represents the East ward, said she and her fellow councillors would look at what action could be taken on the street. She said: “As councillors, Samantha Hemraj and myself have already set up petitions for speed calming measures in other parts of the ward.

“One of our petitions only a month ago has raised over 200 signatures and after submission, Highways has given us a detail of anticipated works to be carried out on roads, including speed calming measures, especially within the vicinity of schools.

“As a councillor, I realise the need for more speed restrictions to be put in place, and will call for more implementation, especially at the site of accidents to safeguard the local population.

“I am happy to be contacted in person by any resident who wishes to discuss this further.

“My thoughts go out to any resident affected by the accident on Wellington Street and I will continue to lobby the administration to make our streets safer.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.58am to a single vehicle collision.

“A Mercedes CLA had collided with a wall.

“No-one was in the vehicle, and the engine was still running.”