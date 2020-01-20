Call for help as charity aims to plant 230,000 trees in Peterborough

Peterborough residents can help the local environment by volunteering with PECT’s Forest for Peterborough initiative to plant trees across the city and surrounding areas.

The charity aims to plant more than 230,000 trees by 2030 - one tree for every person in the city. This will help to combat climate change by both reducing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and by making the city less vulnerable to flooding and other extreme weather conditions.

Tree planting

“Tree planting is a fantastic way to help tackle climate change and it also delivers a range of other benefits for both people and wildlife,” said Nick Sandford, Peterborough city councillor and PECT board member. “The simple act of planting a tree means a lot to many people, and children in particular love the way in which it helps them do something now that will benefit everyone for hundreds of years into the future.”

In partnership with PECT’s Forest for Peterborough project, the Church of the Holy Spirit (situated at the Bretton Centre) is encouraging people to get tree planting on Sunday, January 26 to help combat the impact of climate change.

Members of the church congregation will be leading the planting, but all residents are invited to come along and help plant some trees. It is hoped that the tree planting will help bring the community together in the act of creating a new wood for the future.

People can meet at 1pm in Bretton Park (PE3 8RN). The site will be signposted from the Bretton Centre side of the park.

For further information about PECT, call 01733 568408, email info@pect.org.uk or visit www.pect.org.uk.