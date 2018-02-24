Calendar girls raise thousands for charity

Peterborough’s own Calendar Girls were on hand to donate thousands of pounds to help people fighting cancer.

Michelle Davenport, Steph Tarrier, Kerry Ash, Caroline Clifton and Sharon Post created their own calendar to raise money for the Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital and Cancer Research UK. They raised a total of £7,156 which will be split between the two causes. All the ladies had been treated at the hospital in the past. Michelle arranged all of the suppliers and led the ladies while she was undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. She said: “We hope to help others who receive a diagnosis to see it as the start of a different journey. We had great fun putting the calendar together, forming lifelong friendships and it has helped us to embrace the changes in our bodies and minds.”