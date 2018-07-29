Cabbies in Peterborough help charity

A Peterborough taxi firm has pledged to help a charity in its drive to protect children from abuse.

Peterborough Cars drivers donated cash to the NSPCC which runs a service centre that helps victims of abuse in the city.

The donations were matched by the company’s management, and a cheque for £200 was presented by Peterborough Cars’ Sunny Singh and Shabir Ahmed to the charity’s community fundraising manager, Sarah Lambley.

Victims of child abuse receive therapeutic treatment at the NSPCC Peterborough Service Centre while others at risk can get one to one advice and support.

Peterborough Cars Operations Director, Sunny said: “We give to lots of charities as a business and we’re always looking to help out in the community.

“The NSPCC is a charity close to everybody’s heart because they protect children from all walks of life, so we are happy and proud to support them in Peterborough.”

Sarah added: “Thank you to all the drivers who donated, as well as Sunny and Shabir, it really means a lot and will help us reach more children and young people who need help, advice and support.”