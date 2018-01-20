Busy year ahead for all at Market Deeping school

Building work will soon begin on a new hall, studio space, offices and classroom as Market Deeping Community Primary School prepares for expansion to cater for the town’s growth.

However, it is not just the physical side of the school that is changing. The staff at the school are reviewing the curriculum and building link with the wider community.

January alone will see Year 5 and 6 visiting the Houses of Parliament and holding a debate; Reception will be stargazing with Peterborough’s Astronomy Society (they have been invaded by aliens and are hoping to guide them home-pictured); Year 1 and 2 are learning all about food and hope to visit local restaurants and have their own pop-up restaurant for their parents; Year 3 and 4 will be comparing their lives with people in India.

The school is keen to develop further links with the community and would like to invite people in to present awards in regular Friday assemblies.

If you work locally, volunteer for a society or support community projects please get in touch by going to www.mdcp.org.uk.