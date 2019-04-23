Busy Easter for firefighters in Peterborough as play park, 100 tones of bale hay, caravan and motorbike all set on fire

While the majority of the country basked in record breaking Easter temperatures, our city’s firefighters were kept hard at work.

Crews tackled 11 serious incidents in Peterborough alone over the four day bank holiday, including four which were started deliberately.

Damage to the play park in Bretton. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The first of those four incidents on Good Friday shortly after 1pm saw firefighters called to Welland Road in Dogsthorpe where a motorbike had been set on fire and left in trees.

On the same day at 7.22pm a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a play park in Bretton Way, Bretton.

The firefighters arrived to find a swing and matting well alight.

The area was taped off following the fire.

Firefighters tackle the bale hay fire in Werrington. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

On Easter Sunday, shortly after midnight, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to Hurn Road in Werrington where 100 tonnes of bale hay were alight.

The firefighters had only returned to their station nearly three hours after the call out.

And on the same day, at 8.17pm, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to Guntons Road in Newborough where they found a caravan on fire.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, call 101.