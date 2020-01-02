Buskers have got fundraising covered for Peterborough good cause

The Millfield Community Fridge in Peterborough is £845.42 better off thanks to the efforts of some buskers.

The Blue Clovers are a busking band made up of three Co-op colleagues working in logistics at the Co-op Cardinal Depot in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire.

They started out on their charity fundraising project in January 2019 with the idea of busking outside Co-op Stores and at Co-op events to collect money for charity and promote the Co-op value of community.

After 12 months of busking and travelling to play outside different Co-op Stores including London, Cambridge, Derby and Wales, they were finally able to present the £845.42 that had been raised to one of the charities supported – The Millfield Community Fridge!

The Millfield Community Fridge is based at the Open Door Baptist Church in Peterborough and runs a scheme to enable businesses and individuals to waste less by sharing food within its use by date.

Surplus food is donated to the Baptist Church and then distributed by the Community Fridge to those who need it within their local community.

Carol Knight, the Community Fridge facilitator, said: “We are so grateful to The Blue Clovers and The Co-op for supporting our Community Fridge.

“We had The Blue Clovers come and play for us and our patrons at lunchtime and we found it very inspirational! We loved listening to them and they have been doing a great job busking to raise money”.

The Blue Clovers will continue to raise money for charity in 2020 and look forward to hitting the road again to play outside Co-op Stores. You can find them on Twitter @TheBlueClovers so keep your eye out to see where they will be playing next!