Work starts on new industrial development in Peterborough

Construction work has begun on the first speculative development of small units in Peterborough’s Orton Southgate in a decade.

Eight units are being built on a 25,200 sq ft site at Axis Park, in Manasty Road, and are expected to be ready for occupation by the end of October.

New development at Axis Park.

Most small units built recently have been constructed for a known user however the new eight units are being built in the hope they will attract an occupier.

Each of the new units comprises 3,150 sq ft, which can be combined to create up to 12,600 sq ft.

The units are available to pre-let at a starting rent of £7.50 per sq ft and are suitable for warehouse/trade counter/light industrial uses.

They are being let by Savills jointly with Richardson on behalf of Aberdeen Standard Investments.

William Rose, director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: “These are the first speculative small units in Orton Southgate for 10 years and we expect strong demand from potential new occupiers.

“The new units will offer Grade A industrial space located moments from J17 of the A1 providing excellent access to both London and the surrounding areas.”