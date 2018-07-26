Work is fun as Peterborough Amazon staff enjoy a Prime success

Have your say

Staff at internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough took part in array of fun activities as they worked to make the company’s Prime Day a record success.

The team at the firm’s fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, Fletton, enjoyed sausage rolls, virtual reality simulator, arcade racing games, photo booth and received free Prime Day t-shirts to mark the company’s major annual sales event.

A company spokesman said: “They helped make the company’s fourth annual Prime Day its biggest ever.”

Amazon Peterborough general manager Martin Cox, said: “We’ve had a great day of fun here at Amazon in Peterborough with treats and virtual reality games.

“Prime Day is one of the biggest dates in the Amazon calendar and there’s no better way to celebrate it than by organising some activities for our team.”

Some of the bestselling items in the UK during the 36-hours-long Prime Day included The Amazon Echo Dot, Finish Dishwater Tablets and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Doug Gurr, UK country manager for Amazon, said: “The event is now so popular with Prime members that Prime Day 2018 became Amazon’s busiest shopping event of the year so far here in the UK.

“Hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses also experienced success on Prime Day with some of our most popular deals purchased from sellers.”