Work begins on new 30 home development in Peterborough

Work has begun on building 30 new homes at Belle Vue in Stanground

The affordable rented homes will comprise of 24 two and three bedroom homes, as well as six one bedroom flats.

The developers are Medesham Homes, a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and housing association Cross Keys Homes.

Medesham has appointed Countryside Properties as their construction partner with the groundworks for the new homes nearing completion.

The new homes are anticipated to be completed and available for letting towards the end of the year.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes and a board member of Medesham Homes, said: “This development site forms part of Medesham Homes’ long term strategic development plan to deliver quality affordable homes throughout Peterborough to help tackle the challenging housing issues and longer-term homelessness problems.

“We are delighted to be able to build even more much needed affordable homes within walking distance of the city centre. Homes which are only able to be delivered through our commitment to this fantastic joint venture.”

Howard Bright, a Medesham Homes board member and Peterborough City Council representative in the partnership, added: “To be able to build a further 30 new homes through the Medesham Homes partnership is great news.

“Medesham Homes is committed to building even more new homes throughout Peterborough to ensure we address the desperate need for new affordable rented homes and help residents find a place they can call home at a price they can truly afford.”