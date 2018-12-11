Why three new beers from a Peterborough brewery should catch your eye

A brewery has just unveiled a trio of new beers that have been specially designed to catch the eye.

Not only has much painstaking work gone in at Oakham Ales, in Maxwell Road, to creating three great tasting beers.

But the brewery has also recruited branding experts at Anglia Ruskin University to work out the most effective displays on the cans.

The beers are Best Friend, a 4.2% Session IPA , Thrill Seeker, a 4.8% New World Pale Ale, and Alpha Inception, a 6% West Coast IPA.

A spokeswoman said: “A pub environment was created and the new cans were tested against competitors.

“Respondents were invited to behave as they would when choosing a can of beer to purchase. The can positions were changed around for effective results and eye tracking devices recorded customer eye movements.”

Marketing manager Juta Hydzik said: “A lot of research and development has gone into these drinks and their presentation.”

It is not just the drinks and their branding that is new – Oakham’s new beers are being made in the brewery’s new Whirlpool copper.

Ms Hydzik said: “This makes a huge difference to how we make our beer. Only the hop pellets get used here, combining to create some explosive, exciting flavours.

“Consumer feedback is vital for us so we can’t wait to hear what they make of the new brews.

“We’ve chosen great products, presented them in a lively way so we hope consumers old and new will like the new beers – and the cans.”

The beers go on sale in January and are available for licensed premises.