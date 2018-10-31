Why a McDonald’s meal in Peterborough costs more in one area of the city than another

Peterborough residents can make savings of 10p, 20p or even 60p at McDonald's restaurants in the city depending on which branch they visit.

The Peterborough Telegraph can reveal that the prices differ from restaurant to restaurant with savings in and around the city to be made.

Prices are cheap already but some have proved cheaper than others on some tasty favourites which add up in the long run for McDonald's regulars.

For example a Big Mac Meal at the Bourges Boulevard breach costs £4.79 but down the road in The Queensgate Centre is costs just £4.19.

Franchises have outlined that they work off of a ‘demand-based methodology’ in order to price their food.

A statement on the McDonald’s website reads: “The overall aim for each of our restaurants is to provide food at a competitive value-driven price for our customers.

“Prices will vary slightly between different restaurants according to a number of factors.

“We set prices using a demand based methodology, which means there may be price variations from restaurant to restaurant, but in a way that offers best value to that restaurants' individual customer base.”

The UBER eats app allows customers to view online prices, so we compared the prices between the McDonald's in Queensgate to the McDonald's on Bourges Boulevard and the branch in Padholme Road and this is what we found when comparing the most popular meals:

Big Mac Meal:

Bourges Boulevard - £4.79

Padholme Road - £4.79

Queensgate - £4.19

20 Chicken McNuggets:

Bourges Boulevard - £3.99

Padholme Road - £4.59

Queensgate - £4.39

Chicken Legend Meal:

Bourges Boulevard - £5.19

Padholme Road - £5.29

Queensgate - £4.99

5 Chicken Selects Meal:

Bourges Boulevard - £5.69

Padholme Road - £5.89

Queensgate - £5.49

The Signature Classic meal:

Bourges Boulevard - £6.59

Padholme Road - £6.39

Queensgate - £6.39