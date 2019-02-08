Westgate in Peterborough to be closed all weekend for emergency repairs to burst water main

Westgate is to be closed all weekend for emergency repairs to a burst water main.

The road was closed this morning after the water main burst outside Beales, forcing buses to divert.

The burst water main in Westgate. Photo: Sukhi Dhamrait

There is currently no disruption to people’s water supply.

Stagecoach said today its services 1-2-5-36-37 are being diverted and will not be serving Broadway or Cowgate.

The bus company said customers should expect delays to the services until repairs are completed.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main outside Beales Department store in Peterborough, which we anticipate to be completed over the weekend. There is currently no interruption to customers’ water supply.

“In order to allow our team to work as quickly and as safely as possible on what is a busy road in Westgate the road will be closed whilst the repair is completed and a diversion route will be in place for all traffic including the bus route.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we’d like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience whilst we complete these important repairs.”

The burst water main comes just a few months after a six month road scheme in Westgate came to an end.

The works saw the creation of a new traffic layout, a wider pavement along one side and upgraded lighting.

It was the latest part of the council’s public realm strategy to enhance the appearance of the city centre, including Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Cathedral Square, St John’s Square, Cowgate, Wheelyard and Midgate.

The Anglian Water spokeswoman said the recent works had not caused the burst water main.

