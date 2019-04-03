Wellbeing centre vows to go on putting more Soul into Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

Have your say

A wellbeing centre based in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre has extended its lease.

Soul Happy has agreed to lengthen its tenancy at Westgate Arcade.

Soul Happy.

The move follows a successful three months trial trading period for the award-winning, non-profit centre.

Soul Happy offers therapies designed to help people learn more about their potential, take control of their lives and reduce stress, anxiety or lack of motivation.

Kim Coley, managing director at Soul Happy, said: “We have settled in well.

“It’s been very popular.

“The feedback is that people have really enjoyed having something like this .

“It just shows if you can get the right balance of wellbeing and ethical options, it can be the perfect place to succeed.

“ We are very much looking forward to the future. We want to build on this momentum.”

Queensgate’s Centre Director Mark Broadhead added: “We are delighted that Soul Happy is staying. Wellbeing is so important and it’s great to know people can come here for a pick-me-up or some self-care when they need it.”