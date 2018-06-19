Water giant opens new training centre in Wisbech

Have your say

A new work skills training centre has opened in Wisbech.

The centre is sited with the College of West Anglia with Anglian Water investing £250,000 in the venture.

Anglian Water offers a range of apprenticeships.

The centre was officially opened by North East Cambridgeshire MP Stephen Barclay.

The centre will train Anglian Water engineers and provide new skills for the next generation of apprentices.

It will also be an official assessment centre for industry recognised qualifications.

It has been City and Guilds accredited for external qualification assessments.

Phil Brown, head of people development at Anglian Water said: “Ensuring Anglian Water people get the best training to develop themselves and their career is hugely important to us. This facility will enable them to gain valuable skills as well as achieving nationally recognised qualifications.”

Mr Barclay said: “The new centre is a brilliant example of public and private sector collaboration, and it demonstrates the role responsible business has to play in improving the prospects of young people and underpinning economic growth in and around the town.”

Anglian Water will be hosting an open day at the new training and development facility between 11am and 3pm on July 6. To register a place, email public.affairs@anglianwater.co.uk