University to have key input into Peterborough’s wealth creators

The county’s business supremo has spoken of the vital role a university in Peterborough must play in moulding the graduates needed by the city’s industry.

Councillor Charles Roberts, chairman of the newly created shadow business board for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, says the proposed university must not turn out lots of “generalists”.

He says the university, which is earmarked to open in four years’ time and could be located on The Embankment, will have a key role in a new countywide drive to create more jobs and increase exports.

He said: “It is vital the university turns out gradutates equipped with the skills needed by business.

“We don’t want lots of generalists. We don’t want another middle ground university.”

“This will be especially so following Brexit.”

He said the university would work closely with the business board, which will be central in the Combined Authority’s decision-making.

Cllr Roberts was speaking as the shadow business board prepares to embark on a new phase in its transition from a Local Enterprise Partnership to a fully-fledged business board run by leading figures from companies and business-related organisations.

In the next few weeks the shadow board will start to advertise for members. It is expected to be up and running by June, and will have eight business representatives.

It will have targets related to growing job creation and boosting exports. Its work will be guided by the findings of a county economic review currently under way.

