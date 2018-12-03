Triumph for the woman behind a growing Peterborough catering company

An enterprising Peterborough woman who runs her own catering business has won a prestigious customer service award.

Charis Wedgwood, who operates Chef de la Maison, in the Manorgrove Business Centre, Fengate, was presented with the trophy at the Women Leaders Peterborough Awards.

She said: “To win when I was in a category with inspirational women who work in much larger companies than my own was a huge achievement.

“Customer service has been our business ethos since we started 20 years ago.

“But this is not just for me, it’s for my wonderful team and especially Alison Wood who has worked with me for nearly 15 years and is the most amazing general manager.

"Any business is nothing without a good team behind it and I have a wonderful team.”

Chef de la Maison provides catering for major firms and organisations like Masteroast, Aldermore bank to the Kingsgate Conference Centre. It also does catering for barbecues, garden parties, afternoon teas, meetings and training events.

The Women Leaders awards were created by Jan Flawn, the founder of specialist neurological care provider, PJ Care, based in Bretton, to celebrate the achievements of women.

RELATED:

Catering company in Peterborough has a big appetite for success