This is why Peterborough residents saw a green/blue flash in the sky and suffered a power cut

Peterborough residents have reported seeing a bright blue/green flash in the sky this evening.

The flash was followed by a short power outage.

UK Power Networks have confirmed that across Peterborough there was a power cut due to: "A fault occurred on a high voltage electricity overhead line in the local area.

"This power cut was reported at: 18:05 on 25 Jan 2019."

UK Power Networks have confirmed all power should now be restored.

Numerous residents have also reported hearing a bang or explosion related to the high voltage fault.

UK Power Networks have not commented on this at this time.