This is why EE and Three mobile phones might not be working in Peterborough

Peterborough residents with mobile devices on the EE or Three networks may be facing service disruption today the providers have warned.

Network maintenance and upgrades are currently ongoing in the PE2 postcode and customers in this area may not be able to use their mobile phone.

The EE website states that users in PE2 may not have network coverage because: "Our engineers are on site to upgrade the network. We expect good service within 2 days."

You can check whether your postcode is affected here.