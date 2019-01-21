This is what you can expect to earn in Peterborough for the most popular jobs

Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

1. Administrator The average annual salary for an Administrator in Peterborough is 26,918 - compared to a national average of 28,103 (Source: adzuna)

2. Project Manager The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Peterborough is 43,176 - compared to a national average of 47,406 (Source: adzuna)

3. Support Worker The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Peterborough is 19,344 - compared to a national average of 21,352 (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Peterborough is 36,389 - compared to a national average of 38,379 (Source: adzuna)

