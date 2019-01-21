are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive

This is what you can expect to earn in Peterborough for the most popular jobs

How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Peterborough?

Here are the most common job types in the area with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for an Administrator in Peterborough is 26,918 - compared to a national average of 28,103 (Source: adzuna)

1. Administrator

The average annual salary for a Project Manager in Peterborough is 43,176 - compared to a national average of 47,406 (Source: adzuna)

2. Project Manager

The average annual salary for a Support Worker in Peterborough is 19,344 - compared to a national average of 21,352 (Source: adzuna)

3. Support Worker

The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Peterborough is 36,389 - compared to a national average of 38,379 (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager

