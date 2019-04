Property research website Property Detective has revealed the top 10 postcodes in Peterborough with the highest average annual income, ranked from the highest earning to the lowest. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. PE7 Average annual income: 42,866.

2. PE8 Average annual income: 40,085.

3. PE5 Average annual income: 37,440.

4. PE6 Average annual income: 34,377.

