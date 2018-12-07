This high-end shop is set to open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Have your say

Queensgate Shopping Centre is delighted to announce that premium jewellers Swarovski is coming to the centre.

The new store will be located on the upper mall next to Oasis, bringing shoppers one of the most recognised and aspirational brands to Peterborough.

Queensgate’s Centre Director Mark Broadhead said: “We are excited to welcome Swarovski to Queensgate.

As a prestigious household name, we believe Swarovski will have a significant appeal to our shoppers while complementing our existing retailers.”

Founded in 1895, Swarovski is the world’s premier jewellery and accessory brand. Specialising in sparkling crystals, the brand delivers extraordinary everyday style to women around the world.

Every piece of Swarovski jewellery tells a story and embodies more than 120 years of master craftsmanship.

Expert design, innovative crystal-cutting processes, premium materials and ultra-precision mean every Swarovski item is of the highest quality.

More details about its opening will be announced soon.