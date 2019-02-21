These are the top 10 gyms in Peterborough according to you - time to pick a winner

You’ve given us 10 strong candidates for the Peterborough Gym of the Year 2019 title – and now the time has come to choose the overall winner.

Our top gym will offer friendly, professional staff, quality equipment, various classes, flexible hours, an accessible location and affordable prices. Tell us what lifts your local gym to optimum fitness – vote now for your choice of gold-medal winner. To vote for the Gym of the Year 2019, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists on this page, fill in the coupon in this week’s Peterborough Telegraph (out now) stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us. The closing date for votes is March 8.

Gym of the Year nomination - Anytime Escape Your Limits at Orton Southgate

Gym of the Year nomination - Definition at Maxwell Road

Gym of the Year nomination - Kev Sanders Gym at Woodston

Gym of the Year nomination - Fitness Zone at Wentworth street

