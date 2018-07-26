Have your say

These 19 takeaways in Peterborough have all been given the either zero, one-star or two-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

These are the 19 takeaways in Peterborough failing to meet satisfactory food hygiene standards

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary” and two star means "improvement necessary".

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that 148 takeaways in Peterborough are rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday July 30.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero/one star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of zero, one and two star rated takeaways:

2* 2 Tasty, 47 Lincoln Road Peterborough, PE1 2RR - inspected 05 March 2018

2* Fish & More, 22 Herlington Centre, Herlington, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, PE2 5PN - Inspected 20 June 2017

2* Food Spot, 13 Geneva Street Peterborough, PE1 2RS - Inspected 06 February 2018

2* Grand City, 68 Herlington, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, PE2 5PW - Inspected 06 June 2018

2* Hassan's Grill, 74 Oundle Road, Woodston, Peterborough, PE2 9PA - Inspected 06 February 2018

2* Memozin, 22-24 Broadway Peterborough, PE1 1RS - Inspected 07 February 2018

2* Mohammed Fast Food, 60 Gladstone Street Millfield Peterborough, PE1 2BD - Inspected 22 March 2016

2* My Peri Peri, 24 Hereward Cross, Midgate, Peterborough, PE1 1TE - Inspected 11 September 2017

2* Noble Eater, 25 Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville, Peterborough, PE2 7BG - Inspected 26 June 2017

2* Roshni Takeaway, 200 Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough, PE1 2BL - Inspected 17 August 2016

2* Tasty Junction, 115 Wellington Street, Eastgate, Peterborough, PE1 5DU - Inspected 20 September 2017

2* The Indian Chef, 973a Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE4 6AF - Inspected 15 May 2018

1* Express Burger, 278 Lincoln Road Peterborough, PE1 2ND - Inspected 07 June 2018

1* Family Pizza & Kebab House, 1 Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, PE2 9HL - 23 October 2017

1* Peony, 2 Parnwell Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell, Peterborough, PE1 4YL - Inspected 22 November 2016

1* The Curry King, 75 Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, PE4 7YL - Inspected 20 June 2018

1* The Pizza Chef, 3a Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, PE2 9HL - Inspected 26 March 2018

1* Welcome House, 123 Chadburn, Paston, Peterborough, PE4 7DH - Inspected 19 February 2018

1* Xpress Grill, 230 Lincoln Road Peterborough, PE1 2NE - Inspected 31 May 2017