These are all the restaurants in Peterborough that have been given either zero, one-star or two-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that improvement is needed due to these ninne businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

These are all the Peterborough restaurants failing to meet satisfactory food hygiene standards

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary” and two star means "improvement necessary".

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?



The good news is that 259 restaurants in Peterborough are rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?



The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday July 30.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero/one star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of zero, one and two star rated restaurants:

2* Agaras, 11b Searjeant Street, Millfield, Peterborough, PE1 2LR - inspected 06 February 2018

2* Jenas, 35 Brook Street, Peterborough, PE1 1TU - inspected 19 July 2016

2* Madina Curry, 65 Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough, PE1 2BN, inspected 03 October 2017

2* Shah Jehan, 18 Park Road Peterborough, PE1 2TD - inspected 03 May 2018

2* Squirrels Cafe, 87 Fengate Peterborough, PE1 5BA - inspected 18 January 2017

1* Cafe Vilamoura, 34 Lincoln Road Peterborough, PE1 2RL - inspected 12 September 2017

1* Chai, 298 Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, PE1 4RA - inspected 14 May 2018

1* O'sado, 347 Lincoln Road Peterborough, PE1 2PF - inspected 20 June 2018

1* Samba Brazil, 11-13 Broadway Peterborough, PE1 1SQ - inspected 01 August 2017