The head of Peterborough's economic regeneration company is to stand down after four years at the top

The boss of a company spearheading the economic development of Peterborough is standing down after four years at the helm.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough (OP), will leave at the end of September after 12 years with the organisation - with fours of those in the top role.

Mr Bowyer is leaving to become chief executive of the newly created InvestSK - the economic development company wholly owned by South Kesteven District Council.

He said: "Leaving Opportunity Peterborough has been an incredibly difficult decision.

"I've had 12 fantastic years here, and learned so much, but I feel that now is the right time to take on a new personal challenge.

"It’s been an honour and a privilege to be part of such a forward-thinking, talented team and I’m very proud of all we’ve achieved.

"I wish the company well for the future and feel confident that my successor will lead the organisation into its next successful chapter.”

During his time with OP, Mr Bowyer has overseen some of the key projects that have transformed Peterborough from the revitalisation of Cathedral Square and attracting its new bars and

restaurants, to leading the bid that secured £3 million from InnovateUK as a future city demonstrator and put Peterborough onto the international Smart City map.

Chair of OP's board of directors, Angus Kennedy, said: “Steve has been an excellent chief executive for Opportunity Peterborough and I’m sorry to see him go.

"The Board would like to thank Steve for his strong leadership and huge portfolio of achievements during his successful career at Opportunity Peterborough.

"He’s led the organisation through a challenging economic climate and been instrumental in a whole host of successes across the city.”

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, which owns OP, said: "Opportunity Peterborough has really put the city on the map, helping to drive new investment to Peterborough and creating new jobs, and Steve has been a big part of that.

"I’d like to thank him for all his hard work and wish him well for the future.”

OP's current head of economic strategy and partnerships, Tom Hennessy, will become acting chief executive.

Mr Hennessy has been with OP for four years and previously worked in Cambridgeshire County Council’s Economic Development Unit and has experience in the private sector.

Opportunity Peterborough was founded in 2005, originally as an urban regeneration company. In 2010 the company changed its remit to deliver the city’s economic growth

agenda