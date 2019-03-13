Talks grind to a halt to reopen HMV in Peterborough’s Queensgate centre as chain looks at ‘other options’

Talks have ground to a halt to reopen HMV in Queensgate due to a single “sticking point”.

The popular retailer closed its city store in early February despite being rescued from administration by the Canadian company Sunrise Records & Entertainment.

The closure led to 14 people losing their jobs.

Since then former members of staff have set up a campaign to reopen the store, which remains stocked, with a Facebook group and Twitter account being created to show the levels of support for HMV in Peterborough, while a petition to “Save HMV Peterborough” has already been signed by more than 1,350 people.

So far 15 closed HMV stores have been reopened by Sunrise, but despite the clamour for the Peterborough store to become number 16 talks have broken down between the chain and Queensgate, which is owned by Invesco,

However, Sunrise managing director Neil Taylor suggested alternative premises will be investigated.

He said: “HMV would love to stay in our old store in the Queensgate centre, however, despite our best intentions we cannot agree on a deal which is acceptable to both ourselves and the landlord.

“There is one sticking point which seems to be insurmountable for the landlord, but we fully appreciate their help in trying to find a solution and our door is always open on the deal we have outlined.

“For now, negotiations have come to a halt and we will be looking at other options in the future.

“Peterborough is definitely a city where we would like to trade. We have seen the feelings and emotions of thousands of our customers who have signed the petition to try and get us back, led by our amazing team of dedicated staff.

“From our 27 original closures, 15 of them will be reopen by the end of March. We’d love to make Peterborough the 16th, but for now it’s out of our hands.”

Queensgate has been approached for comment.

RELATED

HMV Peterborough staff who lost their jobs hopeful store will re-open