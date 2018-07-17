Take first step in retail with free training from Peterborough’s Serpentine Green

Serpentine Green shopping centre is calling for young people in Peterborough to take the first step in their retail careers by registering for its free training programme Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail.

The five-week programme starts on Monday, July 23 and will give young people in Peterborough access to high quality training, including advice from industry experts, support with interviews and CV writing, as well as a personal mentor.

They will also gain valuable on-the-job experience through work placements at some of Serpentine Green’s biggest brands.

Those interested in signing up to the programme will need to attend a Taster Session tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18) which they can register for on Serpentine Green’s website.

The session will give people the opportunity to find out more about the training programme, put questions to the course leaders and enrol.

Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail is funded by Serpentine Green’s owner British Land and delivered in partnership with The Source Skills Academy – a leading centre of excellence for retail and customer service training.

All those that complete the training will receive formal qualifications, including BTEC Level 1 Retail Knowledge, which will be presented to them at a special celebration event on August 24.

David Wait, centre manager at Serpentine Green, said: “The Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail programme can have a real impact on the lives of young people in our community, helping them to discover their potential and gain valuable experience about what it’s like to work in a fast-paced retail environment.

“I’d encourage any young person living in Peterborough who is looking for employment to sign up to the Taster Session on July 18 so they can take a step to kick-start their retail careers.”

Dianne Wainwright, head of operations at The Source Skills Academy, said: “Our free training programme is a great chance for young people in Peterborough to gain nationally recognised qualifications, as well as experience what it’s like to work with some of the UK’s biggest retail brands.

“So far more than 330 people have progressed through our Bright Lights Starting Out programme, with almost 70 per cent moving on to paid employment following their training.”

To book a place at the Taster Session, email brightlights@thesourceacademy.co.uk or contact 0114 263 5619.