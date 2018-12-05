Take a first look inside the new Bargain Buys store in Peterborough

About 100 shoppers shrugged off the rain today to queue for the opening of a new discount store in Peterborough.

Excited customers waited for hours outside the new Bargain Buys store, in the Rivergate Shopping Centre, for its official opening.

Inside the new Bargain Buys in Peterborough.

At 10am, manager Dave Duguid-Evans cut the ribbon to officially open the store and customers poured in to make the most of the range of opening day offers.

The store, which has 30 staff, has opened in the former premises of budget retailer Poundworld, which collapsed in the summer.

Mr Duguid-Evans, who used to be manager of the Poundworld store, said: "It is great to be back here.

"I knew we would get this terrific response from customers - and I already know a lot of them.

He added: "We have got 30 staff here now - most of them are part-time - but there were only 16 working here under Poundworld."

Somnath Saha, chief executive of Bargain Buys' owner Poundstretcher, said: "The response of customers is fantastic."

Undaunted by the collapse of the premises' former occupiers, Mr Saha said: "Our is a better business.

"We know what our customers want and we have the buying power to keep prices down."