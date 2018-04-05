Success for Peterborough team in national business finance awards

Staff at a Peterborough-based company are celebrating after winning a national finance award for the fourth year running.

Norwich & Peterborough Building Society’s commercial lending team, which is part of the Yorkshire Building Society, has been named best in class at the Business Moneyfacts Awards.

Lee Tillcock, editor of Business Moneyfacts, said: “The team’s specialist approach and common sense lending criteria across a raft of property types single it out as the main supporter in these improving economic conditions.”

Phil Green, N&P’s head of commercial lending, said: “Winning this award is a huge achievement.

“We understand how important it is for businesses to secure mortgages for commercial premises quickly, efficiently and smoothly.”

“We work closely with brokers and businesses to ensure they are kept updated at every point throughout the process and go above and beyond to ensure the deal is done to their schedule.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of the whole team and is thoroughly deserved. I’m very proud to work with such brilliant colleagues.”