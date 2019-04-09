Subway investigating allegations staff at Whittlesey store are owed hundreds of pounds in wages

Fast food chain Subway is investigating allegations staff at its store in Whittlesey are owed hundreds of pounds in wages.

The Peterborough Telegraph was contacted by a person claiming to be owed more than £300 in unpaid wages after working at the franchise store in Market Street.

They said: “It’s absolutely outrageous. We have bills to pay.”

The worker, who did not wish to disclose their name, claimed this was the second time they had been paid late..

The store opened in March last year.

The PT called last week and asked to speak to the store manager.

When told we were speaking to the manager, we asked if the claims were true. She said: “I’m not going to tell you yes or no. I’m not going to tell you anything.”

The person declined to give her name.

The PT then contacted Subway head office about the claims.

A Subway spokesperson said: “We are investigating allegations around the payment of staff wages at the Whittlesey store and working with the franchise owner to ensure all outstanding employee payments are paid.

“Subway stores are independently owned and operated by franchise owners who are responsible for all employment matters relating to their staff. Franchise owners are required to comply with all aspects of employment law when recruiting, contracting and in all dealings with employees.”