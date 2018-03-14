Struggling Peterborough retailer braced for closure in six weeks

Peterborough's Toys R Us is to close in six weeks it has been announced after administrators failed to find a buyer for the struggling chain.

The store in Bourges Boulevard is one of a 100 Toys R Us outlets nationwide that will shut for good over the next month and a half.

The Toys R Us store in Bourges Boulevard, in Peterborough.

Twenty five other Toys R Us stores nationally were given closure dates after the retailer went into administration last month.

But now administrators Moorfields say after the deadline of mid-day today passed without a buyer coming forward, the decison had been taken to close all the remainig stores over the next six weeks.

Last week, prices at the Peterborough store were slashed by up to 25 per cent as administrators sought to sell all stock ahead of a possible closure.

Toys R Us is to close all of its 100 UK stores but those that will remain open until further notice are:

The Lanes Shopping Centre, Carlisle

Craigleith Retail Park, Edinburgh

Glasgow The Forge, Glasgow

Helen Street, Glasgow

Thistle Marches Shopping Centre, Stirling

Metro Retail Park, Gateshead

The Kingsway Park, Dundee

The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland

Teesside Retail Park, Teesside

Castle Court Shopping Centre, Belfast

Deepdale Retail Park, Preston

The Mall, Blackburn

Sprucefield Park, Lisburn

Union Square, Aberdeen

Gelderd Road, Leeds

Paisley Street, Liverpool

Europa Boulevard, Warrington

Central Retail Park, Manchester

Ings Road, Wakefield

Peel Centre Trading Park, Stockport

Chester Retail Park, Chester

Broughton Retail Park, Broughton

Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster

Meadowhall Retail Park, Sheffield

Kingston Park, Hull

Spire Walk Business Park, Chesterfield

Festival Park, Stoke-on-Trent

St. Peter's Retail Park, Mansfield

Queens Retail Park, Stafford

Wyvern Way, Derby

The Sidings, Lincoln

Victoria Centre, Nottingham

Riverside Park, Nottingham

Merry Hill Retail Centre, Dudley

Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury

Highcross Shopping Centre, Leicester

Oakenshaw Road, Solihull

Cross Point Business Park, Coventry

Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Weston Favell Centre, Northampton

Towcester Road, Northampton

Castle Quay Shopping Centre, Banbury

St Ann Road, Gloucester

The Leisure Plaza, Milton Keynes

Interchange Retail Park, Bedford

Parc Tawe, Swansea

Botley Road, Oxford

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Queens Arcade, Cardiff

Westwick Street, Norwich

Oxford Road, Swindon

Gipsy Lane, Luton

Roaring Meg, Stevenage

Eden Shopping Centre, High Wycombe

Queensgate Centre, Harlow

Intu Uxbridge Shopping Centre, Uxbridge

Reading Gateway, Reading

Great Cambridge Road, Enfield

Brent Cross, Brent Cross

London Road, Ipswich

Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, Staines Upon Thames

Whiteleys Shopping Centre, Bayswater, London

Newbury Park, Ilford

Church Street, Woking

Priory Retail Park, Colliers Wood, London

Bell Green Retail Park, Sydenham

Southernhay, Basildon

Trojan Way, Croydon

Shopping Centre, Bromley

Lakeside Retail Park, Thurrock

Western Esplanade, Southampton

Horsted Retail Park, Medway

Nuffield, Poole

Ocean Park, Portsmouth

Goldstone Retail Park, Brighton

Stores included in the restructuring closure programme and their

respective closure dates are:

Aberdeen - Wednesday 14th March

Basingstoke - Wednesday 7th March

Belfast - Tuesday 13th March

Birmingham - Sunday 11th March

Bolton - Thursday 15th March

Bradford - Thursday 15th March

Brislington - Tuesday 13th March

Cambridge - Saturday 10th March

Cardiff - Thursday 15th March

Derry City - Monday 12th March

Doncaster - Saturday 10th March

East Kilbride - Sunday 11th March

Exeter - Friday 9th March

Hayes - Wednesday 7th March

Kirkcaldy - Monday 12th March

Leicester - Saturday 10th March

Livingston - Tuesday 13th March

Old Kent Road - Thursday 8th March

Plymouth - Friday 9th March

Scunthorpe - Friday 9th March

Shrewsbury - Monday 12th March

Tamworth - Friday 9th March

Tunbridge Wells - Thursday 8th March

Watford - Saturday 10th March

York - Monday 12th March

