Steam turbine manufactured in Peterborough will power world’s largest biomass plant

The skills of engineers at a leading Peterborough company are helping to power the world’s largest biomass plant.

A 45-tonne steam turbine has just been transported from the Peter Brotherhood factory, in Papyrus Road, Werrington, to a huge new renewable energy plant in Middlesborough.

The steam turbine is lowered onto a lorry at the Peter Brotherhood factory.

The six metres by 4.5 metres turbine was designed, manufactured and tested at Peter Brotherhood in just under a year after the team secured the contract from the operators of the Teeside plant.

The turbine has special fittings that allow just one machine to drive two different pumps.

It will help power the 299 MWe biomass-fired plant, which goes into commercial operation in 2020 when it will be the largest facility of its type in the world, and generate electricity for the equivalent of 600,000 homes, 24 hours a day.

Greg Harding, general manager at Peter Brotherhood, which has 145 staff, said: “This project showcases the capabilities and skills of the local workforce to design and deliver high quality engineering solutions.

Peter Brotherhood.

“The energy sector faces complex challenges and it is a privilege to have been part of this prestigious project in the UK.

“It’s very rewarding to know the skills here in our Peterborough facility are playing an important role in the new energy sector.”

Austen Adams, divisional managing director at Avingtrans, the owners of Peter Brotherhood, said: “Winning contracts like this highlights our confidence and investment to help realise the potential of the Peter Brotherhood brand.”