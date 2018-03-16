Stamford gets a new bistro as Tatums opens for business

An award-winning chef has breathed new life into a former Stamford town centre restaurant.

Gareth Thorpe, who learned his trade at The George, in the town no less, has opened Tatums in the pretty courtyard off Ironmonger Street.

Tatums in Ironmonger Street, Stamford.

The building has stood empty since No 3 The Yard ceased trading six months ago,

“It is too nice a building not to be open,” said Gareth, who has also worked at The Old Bridge in Huntingdon and for the last eight years has been head chef at Barnsdale Hall hotel in Rutland.

“Opening my own restaurant was something my wife and I had been looking into for the last few years and then this place came along,” he said. “It was the right place at the right time.”

The restaurant, serving modern, British bistro type food, opened on Wednesday, although problems with the phone line meant it had no card readers and will be “cash only” until Tuesday.

“We have given it a bit of a makeover, redecorated it to our taste and modernised it - as much as you can an 18th century barn,” said gareth. “We have given it our kind of feel.”

“We want to provide a relaxed dining envirionment and the food - a bistro syle menu - will be at the higher end in of what you can get in the town. It will be quality produce treated sympathetically./

“We have a good team in place want to make this place something special again.”

Tatums - the name comes from an 18th century cabinetmaker Gareth came across while researching the building - will open Tuesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner.

Tatums

