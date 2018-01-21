Staff praise working environment at Peterborough digital marketing agency

Have your say

A digital content marketing agency in Peterborough has been highly praised by its employees.

Staff have given a two star out of three rating to Zazzle Media in a company-wide job satisfaction survey.

Colleagues taking part in the survey for the Stickyeyes Group, which owns Zazzle, praised job satisfaction and the career prospects on offer.

They also thought highly of the salary rates, the work life balance provided, and the leadership on view by senior colleagues.

Simon Penson, managing director of Zazzle Media, which won the Small Business of the Year award at last year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards, said: “As our office rapidly grows, we want to continue to be a great place to work.

“We’ve had massive successes in recent years and I’m proud to see that reflected by the honest and gratifying opinions from our employees.’’

Mr Penson added: “We will continue our fantastic work to achieve the highest three star honour in next year’s survey.”