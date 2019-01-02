Staff at Peterborough law firm to sleep rough for a night to help homeless

Staff at a Peterborough law firm will brave the winter cold and sleep rough for a night to help the homeless.

The team at Buckles Solicitors will be led by partner Roger Clarke and will sleep out on January 18.

They aim to raise cash that will be donated to the homeless charity Crisis and the sleep out will take place on the Buckles’ premises in Bourges Boulevard.

Accompanying Mr Clarke will be Sarah James, Alison Banerjee, Debbie Carnell, Duncan & Devon Jackson, Adrian Avory, Greg McCusker, Richard Stockdale, James Maxey, Angela Babb and Paul Gould.

Mr Clarke said: “It will give us a taste for the cold and discomfort endured night after night by those unfortunate enough to not have a home. We hope lots of people will be able to support us by making a donation.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/Buckles-Solicitors-LLP-RogsSleepout