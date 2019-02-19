Staff at Peterborough homes developer raise £2,000 for charity

Have your say

A developer in Peterborough has donated more than £2,000 to a city charity for the homeless, Hope into Action.

Staff at Barratt and David Wilson Cambridgeshire, in Hampton, staged a Christmas auction and multiple dress down days to raise £1,075.52.

The sum was matched by parent company Barratt Developments.

The gift was presented to representatives of the Hope in Action charity.

The charity helps churches to fight homelessness.

Sarah Vassiliades, fundraising manager for Hope into Action, said: “This generous donation will make a significant difference in the lives of our vulnerable tenants over the coming year.”

Adam Knight, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It is our duty to contribute towards local communities where we work, and we’re very pleased to have raised a great amount of money for such a worthwhile cause.”