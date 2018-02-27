Staff at Peterborough-based housebuilder celebrate successful year

A leading homes builder in Peterborough is celebrating one of its most successful years.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands, which has offices in Commerce Road, oversaw the construction of 740 new homes across five counties last year.

Simon McDonald, managing director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said it was a significant contribution to the company’s national total of 16,043 legal homes completions.

He congratulated his team on its achievement.

He said: "The last 12 months have been excellent for the business.

"The results are a total team effort and we were delighted to deliver hundreds of vital new homes across the region.

“New developments were opened at Hampton and Stanground in Peterborough, also Waterbeach and Terrington St Clement and we are set to be even busier with new sites planned to launch in Hinchingbrooke, Cottenham and Peterborough.

“None of this would be possible without our professional and dedicated team and, as we aim to grow the business further in 2018, we look forward to welcoming more people into the company.

“New housing helps to regenerate communities, upgrade services and boost employment.

"The Home Builders’ Federation estimates 4.3 jobs are created for every new home built, both directly in the construction industry and through the supply chain, so that adds up to a fantastic 4,884 additional roles contributing to our regional economy."

Mr McDonald said the compnay was also proud of the investments it had made in the region, benefiting local people and their neighbourhoods.

He said: “Our Healthy Communities scheme saw £6,000 donated to local clubs and individuals providing sporting activities for young people; while the Community Champions fund has awarded grants in the region of £24,000 to charities and organisations helping to improve the lives of local people.”

As part of the planning approval process, housebuilding contributes significantly to the local community providing affordable housing, infrastructure projects, education, financial contributions and services, whilst providing much needed new homes.

Mr McDonald added: “In 2017 we provided £2.331m in contributions, helping to create healthy, sustainable communities in our region.”