Springfields Outlet expansion plans could bring hundreds of jobs to the region

A shopping centre has announced plans for a major new expansion, bringing hundreds of new jobs, 15 new stores, more restaurants and more parking spaces.

Springfields Outlet in Spalding said the new investment from owners Triton Property Fund would bring more visitors and jobs to the area.

The plans include 15 new stores for well-known brands; up to four new restaurants and cafes; 236 additional parking spaces, and the introduction of more electric vehicle chargers.

It has secured an agreement with NFU Mutual to relocate their offices to a new site next to Springfields. This will be the subject of a separate planning application. Additionally, the new building for NFU Mutual will help to retain jobs in Spalding and provide them with modern offices.

Replacement car parking will be built further along Camel Gate.

In addition, Springfields Outlet has had extensive discussions with Springfields Horticultural Society, the charity which owns and manages the Festival Gardens and the Events & Conference Centre, and welcomes the indicative support given by the Trustees of the Society for this exciting development plan.

It is expected that around 350 new jobs would be created, adding to the 650 jobs already at Springfields. As part of these proposals, Springfields will work with the local authority and other stakeholders to identify ways to further encourage people to visit Spalding town centre.

The centre is now planning on launching a public consultation before a planning application is submitted.

Ian Sanderson of SLR Outlets, who operate Springfields said: “I’ve been involved with Springfields Outlet since the very beginning and 2018 was undoubtedly our most successful year, despite the challenging retail environment nationally. During last year new retailers including Joules, Jack Wills, White Stuff and The Cosmetics Company Store have all opened stores here. Also the new family attraction Adventure Land has welcomed thousands of people since it opened in the summer.

“South East Lincolnshire’s new Local Plan supports the proposed expansion of the retail offer at Springfields. In addition, we’ve had interest from a number of new high-quality brands, none of which have existing local stores. Springfields is small in comparison to other outlet centres in the country, but by extending we can further improve the overall offer at Springfields, helping to attract more visitors to the area and in turn creating more jobs for local people.

“However, before we submit a planning application to South Holland District Council, we would like to know what local people think of the proposals. So we would encourage people to attend the public consultation or view the proposals online and give us their views.”

As part of the public consultation, an exhibition of the proposals will be held in Unit 9, next to Chapelle Jewellery on North Avenue at Springfields on Friday March 22, between 3pm and 6pm and on Saturday March 23, between 10am and 4pm.

Information about the extension plans will also be available on a dedicated website (www.springfields-newstores.co.uk). In addition, an information leaflet will be distributed to households in the town.