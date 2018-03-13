Sports star enchants guests at Peterborough business celebration of International Women’s Day.

More than 140 people turned for Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

Georgie Bullen, Paralympian GB Goalball player, was guest speaker at the event in Peterborough Cathedral.

She spoke about the challenges posed by her visual impairment and of her determination not to let her disability get in the way of her career. Georgie has set up her own corporate team building business which raises visual impairment awareness. Guests included representatives from business and sixth form students from schools and colleges.

Karen Beckwith, chair of the chamber’s Business Women’s Sector, said: “We were delighted to host this event focusing on supporting professional women to flourish in social, development and inspirational environments.

“It also provided a great way to bring together our existing workforce to engage with our workforce of the future.

“With so many fantastic career pathways and opportunities this is one small way we can raise this profile.”

Guests at the International Women's Day celebration in Peterborough Cathedral.