Sports car maker pursues global drive

A Peterborough-based sports racing car manufacturer has teamed up with a French company to help drive its overseas sales.

Radical Sportscars, in Ivatt Way, Westwood, which employs about 134 staff, has just announced a new deal with Marcassus Sport, in France.

Marcassus will be the official distributor for Radical for the whole of France.

The move continues the global expansion of Radical’s dealer base over the last 12 months.

New partnerships have also been established across Poland, Western Canada, Georgia USA, South Korea, Israel, Dubai and the Iberian Peninsula.

Radical is one of the largest producers of racing and track cars in the world. It has sold more than 2,000 cars worldwide in the last two decades.

Joe Anwyll, Radical Sportscars chief executive, said: “I am delighted to welcome theMarcassus team into the Radical Sportscars family.

He said: “I greatly value the team’s enthusiasm and in-depth knowledge of the market and motorsport.

Mr Anwyll added: “I am sure the partnership will be a great success.”

“It will help firmly establish Radical in France - a country that really has a world-class motorsport heritage.”