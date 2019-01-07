Special praise for careers work in schools by staff at a Peterborough employer

Have your say

More than 200 staff from a leading employer in Peterborough have been praised for their voluntary work to help youngsters into work.

The staff from Perkins Engines, based in Eastern Industry, have received recognition from the city’s Skills Service for their support of careers and enterprise events in schools.

A special award was presented by The Skills Service’s Becky Cook and Debbie Longhurst.

Last year, the team contributed more than 200 hours of volunteering in schools with events ranging from mock interviews and CV masterclasses to enterprise challenges and careers shows.

Sarah Anstiss, the service’s skills lead, said: “The entire Perkins team have really been standout supporters.”

Julia Edwards, corporate social responsibility manager at Perkins, said: “We are passionate about supporting and working with schools and students, helping with insights on different career opportunities and employers’ expectations and developing the students’ future employability.”