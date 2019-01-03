Speaciality tea shop pops up in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade

A pop-up shop selling delicious, quality, ethical tea and cute craft kits has opened up in Peterborough - after winning a competition.

Very Craftea, which has opened in Westgate Arcade, was crowned winner of a competition in which a local business could win a shop, rent-free in the arcade which is renowned for its independent retailers selling unique and quirky products and services.

Very Craftea in Westgate Arcade, Peterborough

Westgate Arcade in Queensgate ran the competition to find Peterborough’s next big entrepreneur in celebration of its 90th anniversary and National Independent Retailer month in July. From cake bakers and massage therapists to artisan fashion boutiques or furniture makers, businesses of all types were invited to enter the competition, demonstrating Westgate Arcade’s commitment to supporting local independent businesses.

Dozens of businesses entered, and the judging panel had a tough job on its hands whittling it down to a shortlist. Very Craftea was eventually selected as the winner thanks to its original approach, impressive passion and fantastic products, which encourage people to ‘drink tea and craft on’.

Queensgate’s Centre Director Mark Broadhead was on the competition judging panel. He said: “We have a long history of supporting independent local businesses, and we thought that coming up with a competition that celebrates this would be perfect for our 90th birthday. It is an excellent opportunity for a local business to showcase their products. We are excited to welcome Very Craftea and look forward to seeing the business flourish in its new spot.”

Tasnime Jennings, owner of Very Craftea, said: “I am over the moon to have been given this opportunity to have a retail unit within Westgate Arcade. I sell predominantly online so it’s nice to have a real space for my business rather than running it from my spare room! The support that I have received from Queensgate has been amazing and I really appreciate all their help.”