Sparkling success as Peterborough company hits charity target

Staff at medical devices company Coloplast are celebrating a dazzling success after hitting their charity fund-raising target.

Colleagues at Coloplast in Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, marked their diamond anniversary by raising £20,141.20 in 2017 for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The success comes as the company celebrates 60 years since its creation in 1957.

The money was raised through a number of events, including the annual Peterborough Dragon Boat Race, the National Three Peaks Challenge and New York Marathon.

Coloplast’s Country Manager Annemarie van Neck said: “We are absolutely delighted to have hit our target for the charity that is close to the hearts of many employees at Coloplast.

“Achieving this in 2017 is made all the more special as it coincides with Coloplast’s 60th anniversary.

She added: “We are pleased to confirm that Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice has once again been chosen as Coloplast’s charity partner in 2018 and we look forward to working together for what I am sure will be an equally successful 12 months.”

Nilesh Patel, community fund raiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “For the second year running, Coloplast UK have done us proud.

“To double the amount raised in the first year of their partnership with us is just phenomenal and testament to the dedication and focus of all the team.

“£20,000 could pay for a hospice nurse for almost seven months - that’s a lot of patients who will benefit from Coloplast’s fundraising efforts.

“Working with the team has been brilliant fun and we look forward to inspiring more creativity and fundraising during 2018.”