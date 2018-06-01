Soup manufacturing site in Peterborough to close affecting 80 jobs

A soup manufacturing site in Peterborough is to close with 80 jobs affected.

Thirty staff members at the Hain Daniels New Covent Garden Soup facility in Westwood Farm have been made redundant and left the company today (Friday, June 1), while another 50 will also be affected later this year.

In a statement released this afternoon, The Hain Daniels Group said: “Following a review of our Fresh Soup business and a period of collective and individual consultations, we regret to announce our decision to close the soup manufacturing facility in Peterborough.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and is in no way a reflection on the dedication and hard work of our colleagues based at this site.

“However, despite our best efforts to find a sustainable route to keeping our Peterborough site open, it isn’t a viable option for the longer term, and we will now commence the phased transfer of manufacturing to our site in Grimsby.

“Following the consultation periods with our colleagues at the site, we are sad to say that 30 are leaving us on Friday 1st June. Phase two will continue until the end of the year, which will impact a further 50 colleagues.

“We have already, and will continue to discuss, all options available to our colleagues, including relocation or alternative opportunities within other sites in the group.

“Other methods of support are already underway, including CV workshops, developing interviewing skills and job searching.

“No further comment will be provided at this time as we concentrate on supporting our colleagues. Thank you.”