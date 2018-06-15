Software firm in Peterborough eyes expansion as it pilots care at home project

A software company in Peterorough is looking at a major expansion that could double its workforce as demand for its products grows.

Webroster, based in Oxney Road, in Eastern Industry, is investing in a two phase project to extend its premises.

Nigel Gittins, managing director of Webroster.

The first phase, which is currently under way, has required a £250,000 investment.

Managing director Nigel Gittins, said the second phase will involve a £300,000 to £400,000 investment over the next three years.

He said: “The business has grown rapidly and it is difficult to know where to put people.”

The business employs 35 people but Mr Gittins says that figure should reach 60 over the next 18 months.

Webroster is developing new ways of harnessing advanced technology to enable agencies providing care at home across the country to ensure they use staff and resources in the most cost effective ways.

Key to Webroster’s success is a mobile phone app called Bee.

It brings together all the details a care worker needs for an appointment, from the arrival time, travel details, the patient’s requirements and even an SoS button in case of difficulties. It is in use by many care at home providers.

But Mr Gittins said the company was currently piloting a new programme.

He said: “It is a huge contract for us. If it is successful it will see us double in size over the next 18 months.”

The company’s latest thinking was unveiled last month at a prestigious international research conference. Webroster is using that research to develop its Optimiser software, due to be released in a few months.