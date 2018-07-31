Snack and sweets supplier to move into new home in Peterborough just weeks after completing acquisition

A snacks and sweets supplier in Peterborough is expanding with a move to larger premises in the city.

Delicious Ideas Food Group is moving into an 18,952sq ft production, warehouse and office unit in The Links, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

The family run company has taken a 15 years lease on the premises and the move comes just weeks after the Delicious Ideas Food Group acquired Barnack Confectionery, also based in Peterborough, for an undisclosed sum.

Jonathan Potter, chief executive of Delicious Ideas Food Group, which can produce 500,000 packs a week, said the move to new premises was part of the group’s wider plans for growth following the acquisition.

He said: "Short term, we’re managing two sites but once the production plant at Manasty Packing - one part of the Group’s operation - has been moved to The Links, everything will be under one roof, streamlining operations further.

“Next month, we’ll be launching new vegan ranges and have also just secured the exclusive rights to a 100 per cent compostable water bottle.

Mr Potter added: "On numerous levels, our business is entering a new and exciting phase.”

Delicious Ideas Food Group packs and supplies snacks and confectionery and its products include in-house ranges Healthy Ideas and Snack Ideas as well as private label brands for clients such as New Look, Superdrug, Clintons and more.

Following the acquisition, both companies will trade under the Delicious Ideas Food Group brand.

The 30-years-old Barnack Confectionery supplies packaged products to a host of high street names including Next, Clintons and Accessorize.

Richard Jones, of commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews’ Peterborough office, said: "We’ve recently commented on the healthy appetite there is for large industrial/warehouse units in Peterborough and Delicious Ideas Food Group is a case in point.

“Occupiers like this are quick to snap-up such units, particularly when they are in prime condition and in such a prime commercial location as Orton Southgate.

"It’s one of the main reasons leading brands choose to locate their regional and national headquarters there.”

