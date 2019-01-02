Security firm grows with new acquisition

Have your say

A security company based in Peterborough has expanded its operations with the acquisition of a rival firm.

The BusinessWatch Group, of Welbeck Way, has just completed the acquisition of Yorkshire-based Clear Image, which has 20 years’ experience in the industry.

The value of the acquisition has not been released.

Nick Petrovic, finance director for BusinessWatch Group, said: “This is a really exciting time for us. The acquisition of Clear Image only serves to strengthen BusinessWatch Group’s position as one of the top independent fire and security companies.

“We’re growing rapidly, and part of that growth is down to our dedication to provide a world class service.

“By bringing Clear Image on board with its dedicated in-house Alarm Receiving Centre enables us to strengthen our service offering further.”

