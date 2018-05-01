Seated massage in the office is boosting staff morale in Peterborough

Bosses are often searching for new ways to boost morale and the productivity of staff.

So they might look to enlist the services of an enterprising Peterborough woman, Lucy Wilson (33), who has set up Lulabelle Wellness to take massage and beauty therapy into the workplace.

Lucy Wilson works on Umeshan Valendran of Addison Lee, in Hampton. EMN-181204-160948009

Lucy, who created her business two years ago and has expanded into London and Leeds, says a 15-minute chair massage can reduce stress by 85 per cent.

Among her clients are taxi firm Addison Lee, which employs 250 people in Cygnet Park, Hampton, digital marketing company Zazzle Media, fashion chain Yours Clothing and Queensgate shopping centre.

She said: “Seated chair massage is a very beneficial form of massage therapy that reduces stress and increases productivity and positive energy in a company. It activates dopamine in the body making you feel more alert, happy and creative.

“If you are looking to boost moral, reward employee performance and enhance the health and wellness of your most precious resources this is for you. Corporate massage will not interfere with the flow of business and the chair massage is received fully clothed with no messy oils. We also offer pop up office spa days.”

Lucy Wilson from Lulabelle Wellness. EMN-181204-161009009

Umeshan Valendran, customer experience operations manager at Addison Lee, said: “The massage was ideal downtime from work - I was able to completely relax and came out feeling totally revitalised.

“We do the sessions quarterly across two days so day and night staff benefit.”

Simon Penson, managing director of Zazzle Media, said: “The results have been measurable - both in terms of retention of key staff and productivity but also in the less tangible areas of happiness and wellness. It’s our most valued benefit.”

He added: “As people business we work incredibly hard to create a culture that rewards hard work and passion for our clients.

Lucy Wilson works on Umeshan Valendran of Addison Lee, in Hampton. EMN-181204-161137009

“Just one of the ways we do that is by employing Lulabelle Wellness to spend a day a month with our team.”

For more details www.lulabellewellness.co.uk